Ebonyi PDP chair laud Buhari on 2nd Niger Bridge

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the ongoing construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge which is now at an advanced stage.

The party also appreciated the president for ensuring that the renovation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport was on course saying it will benefit the people of the South east geopolitical zone and, indeed the country.

In a chat with newsmen Wednesday, the state chairman of the party, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, stated that PDP, despite being an opposition party at the centre was still at liberty to pin-point areas where the federal government has performed creditably well.

On the proposed sack of service chiefs by the Senate, the PDP chairman stated that the decision remains the constitutional responsibility of the president.

He said: “We want to appreciate Mr. President for his good works in the South east geopolitical zone. The ongoing construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge is a dream come true for the people of the region. Some people were thinking that the project was real, but the case is different now. Once that project is completed, the zone will have so much to be grateful for.