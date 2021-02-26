Ebonyi PDP crisis: Nwebonyi’s faction wants INEC to stop Secondus from recorgnizing Udeogu’s committee

A factional leadership of the People’s Democratic Party in Ebonyi state led by Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Thursday, petitioned the Independent National Electoral commission(INEC) to stop reorganizing the Fred Udogu caretaker committee as the leadership of the party.

In a letter dated on February 22nd, addressed to the chairman of the independent electoral commission, INEC, through the instructions of the Ebonyi State PDP Legal Adviser, Barr. Nnachi Uwa Okoro, the party noted that “it has become important for the electoral umpire to stop reorganizing Fred Udogu caretaker committee as a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki on 11th February dismissed the dissolution of the Onyekachi Nwebonyi led state executive council.”

The nine-paragraph letter made available to journalists in Abakaliki, Nwebonyi led PDP said that they were not given a fair hearing by the apex body of the party.

The letter reads in parts, “We write you on behalf and with the instructions of the Ebonyi State PDP Legal Adviser, Barr. Nnachi Uwa Okoro (herein after called “our client”).

“Our instruction in the main is to respectfully inform you that on the 11th day of February 2021, the Federal High Court, Abakaliki delivered a judgment in Suit No. FHC/AI/CS/99/2020 [Barr. Nnachi Uwa Okoro v. PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, Hon. Fred Udeogu & INEC] wherein it held and ordered as follows:

” That the Plaintiff as a member of the Ebonyi State PDP Executive Committee was not granted a fair hearing before the purported dissolution on or about the 17th day of November 2020 by the 1st – 2nd Defendants (PDP & Uche Secondus).

” That no misconduct or offense under the PDP constitution was established against the plaintiff as a member of the Ebonyi state PDP Executive Committee before his purported removal on or about the 17th day of November 2020 by the 1st – 2nd defendant( PDP and Uche Secondus).

” That the purported dissolution of the Ebonyi state PDP Executive Committee at the state level by the 1st -2nd defendant( PDP and Uche Secondus) is null and void.

That the Ebonyi State PDP Executive committee at the state level has not been lawfully, legally, or legitimately dissolved by the 1st -2nd defendant ( PDP and Uche Secondus).

The letter further argued that despite the said subsisting judgment, that the National leadership of PDzp, led by Uche Secondus has callously insisted on illegally reorganizing Fred Udeogu led committee that was duly dissolved by the court.