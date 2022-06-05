Ebonyi PDP holds fresh primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, on the directive of its National Working Committee (NWC) led by Iyorchia Ayu, began its primaries on the 4th to end on 5th June, 2022.

The chairman of the party in Ebonyi state, Tochukwu Okorie, stated this Sunday while addressing journalists on the ongoing primaries.

Okorie said the party was enmeshed in crisis and the NWC taught it wise to give peace a chance by allowing the conduct of fair primary election to hold in the state.

He said: “It is gratifying to note that the NWC thought it wise to conduct a fair process of electing candidates in Ebonyi because I think got to the root of the issues in the state and found what the truth really is. In response to that, they magnanimously allowed Ebonyi to take the parth of peace by slating elections for 4th and 5th June, 2022,” he said.

