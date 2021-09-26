Ebonyi PDP holds ward congress, adopts option A4

The Ebonyi state chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), weekend joined its counterparts in orther states of the federation to kick start its congresses.

The congress which started from the ward levels on Saturday 25, September, 2021 would end on October 16th, 2021 at the state level using option A4.

Addressing journalists at Salt Lake Hotels, Abakaliki, the state party chairman, Elder Fred Udeogu, assured of peaceful congress.

He said: “We are starting our congresses today and it comes in three phases at ward, local government and state.

Next week is the local government congress, and then 16th of October will be the state congress which will be the last.

“We are only eight states that are conducting this congress, though this morning I got information from Abuja that there is court injunction from Borno state. So, it is most likely because we are a very obedient party. They may not hold the congress there, but here, we are very free. In fact in other states, they are doing what we are doing here.

“All our leaders are at home for the congress, Distinguish Sen. Pius Anyim , Dr Sam Egwu, and all our three senators and rep members are at home. They are present in their places for the congress.

“The exercise in the state will be rancor free because we have made all the necessary arrangements.”

“We are doing the much we can to make sure we add a new value to our party. Our men are already in the field once they are done, they will bring the results. The electoral officers coming from Abuja are already around.

“This is congress, where it calls for harmonization we do so, we are not here dictating for what the Congress will do, the main thing is that there should be Congress.

“My advice to PDP supporters is to make sure they play by the rules, there is nothing like imposition, any act of imposition should be reported to us here. But by the structures we have on ground, there may not be room for that but because human beings are what they are and politics is what it is we have to be careful with unknown aspect of life”.

