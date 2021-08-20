Ebonyi PDP warns Catholic diocese against Umahi’s medical varsity gift, congratulates Bishop Nworie

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi state chapter, Thursday warned the Conference of Catholic Bishop of the gift of the newly built Medical University, Uburu .

Governor David Umahi same Thursday handed the institution and its document as a gift to the church during the episcopal ordination and installation of Rt. Rev. Peter Chukwu as the new Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese.

The party in a statement signed and made available to Blueprint by its Publicity Secretary, Barr Silas Onu, advised the church not to allow politicians to use the body of Christ as the institution was build with the commonwealth of the state.

Part of the statement reads, “The Church of God must not be used for the display of government rascality and impudent disregard for law and due process.

“The Medical University, Uburu was built with the commonwealth of Ebonyi State meant for the State University and cannot be gifted like a private property.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we firmly believe that the Church is best positioned to manage such an academic institution better than government will. However, we call on the Church to reject this Greek gift unless all legal processes are duly followed with the full involvement of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly and Management of Ebonyi State University, whose TETFUND intervention allocation was used to build the Medical University”.

Continuing, the statement congratulated the new Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki, “the entire PDP family in Ebonyi state are joyous and full of thanksgiving to God on the occasion of the ordination of My Lord the Bishop of Abakaliki – Most Rev. Peter Nworie Chukwu.

“Your calling is not of man and He who called you will surely equip you for this missionary journey and also grant you the grace to lead His people in love, fairness and justice. We pray for good health in all ramifications, body mind and spirit.”