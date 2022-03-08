Ebonyi ranks 2nd on reporting GBV cases – Commissioner

Ebonyi state government Monday said the state ranked second in reporting Gender Based Violence.

This is even as it said the menace was of the increase in the state.

State commissioner for Women affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Deborah Okah disclosed this during a press briefing to mark 2022 International Women’s Day celebration with the theme, “break the bias”.

According to her, “the number of reported cases of GBV in the state has increased from 750 to 1,700”, she attributed it to the increase in reporting the cases to the GBV taskforce set up in the state and the state VAAP Law.”

Okah lamented that women and girls have suffered lots of violence ranging from sexual violence, child marriage, trafficking, FGM and physical molestation.

She said, “Despite the unique importance of women in nation building, every 4 out of 5 women face violence at one point of their lives or the other. There are so many types likely to be victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Even during childhood, many girls are forced into marriage. Every single day, some fathers have sex and defile their daughters, some are subjected to illegal trafficking and Female Genital Mutilation, pregnant girls are sent out of schools while the responsible girls continue their academic pursuits.

“On my assumption of office as the Commissioner for Women Affairs of Ebonyi state, we were ranking 3rd on the dash board but today we are ranking 2nd as the number of reported cases of GBV increased from 750 in May, 2021 to 1,700 as at February, 2022.

“Because of the GBV taskforce set in place in Ebonyi and the state VAAP Law, people that are victims are now coming out to report. GBV is decreasing but the report is increasing because people are now free to report the cases because the GBV taskforce are working so hard, telling them what to do”.

Earlier, the ministry alongside development partners and women groups embarked on a road walk in commemoration of the day.