Ebonyi: Removal of deputy speaker effort in futility – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi state has described “the unlawful removal” of the deputy speaker of the State Assembly, Odefa Obasi Odefa, as an effort in futility.

This was even as Odefa himself said that he remained the Deputy speaker of the Assembly.

Hon. Odefa who is concluding his fourth tenure was said to have resigned according to a letter read by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Ogbonna Nwifuru, at a plenary on Monday.

Nwifuru alleged that Odefa Obasi Odefa wrote the letter, and the seat of Onicha East constituency was immediately declared vacant.

Thereafter, another Deputy speaker, Ogbonnaya Ikoro of Afikpo North West was sworn in.

The Speaker also read other letters saying that members representing Afikpo North East constituency, Hon. Ngozi Eziuloh and Hon. Oliver Osi of Ivo constituency dumped PDP for APC.

Odefa however, debunked the purported resignation maintaining that he is still the deputy speaker, why Eziuloh and Osi denied defecting to APC.

PDP in Ebonyi state during a press briefing by it’s Chairman, Tochukwu Okorie, said the act carried out by the state Assembly was an effort in futility.

He said, “I am happy to announce that the attempted coup d’etat that happened in the desecrated chambers of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly which sought to forcefully remove from office the Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Odefa Obasi Odefa, has failed.

“Let me state categorically therefore that Rt. Hon. Odefa Obasi Odefa remains the undisputed substantive Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly as at today February 22, 2022.

It is a trite saying that you cannot put something on nothing.

“Therefore, falsehood, forgery, lies and impunity cannot and will never be allowed to take over Ebonyi state parliament irrespective of the powers behind such evil move.

“The disgraceful document flying around purporting to be a resignation letter by the Honourable Deputy Speaker is nothing but an act of forgery perpetrated by no less a person than the (former) Speaker of the EBHA, Hon. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru leading a handful of other members.

“It is a huge shame that the leadership of the house could descend into such petty crimes and criminality to commit forgery and perjury, telling brazen lies, all in an effort to victimise the Deputy Speaker for daring the demigod of Ebonyi Government House by reaffirming his membership of our great party, the PDP.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi state has now more than ever been vindicated by this show of shame and the total desecration of the alter of democracy and rule of law by a few renegade lawmakers who on the backing of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State Monday made attempt at truncating democracy and the rule of law in Ebonyi State.”