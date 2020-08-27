Ebonyi rewards ex-corps member for service during Covid-19 lockdown

Ebonyi state government Wednesday honored a Corps Member, Mr Caleb Simon Junior, who defied its stay at home advice during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and continued to work at his Place of Primary Assignment.

Though Caleb has passed out recently ,but his sacrifice and dedication did not go unnoticed as he was awarded with a cash price and a honors certificate by the state.

Mr Caleb, according to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in addition to being conscientious at her place of Primary Assignment, ICT Department of Ebonyi State Government House, also donated safety materials to the state Ministry of Environment.

The safety materials include 2 coverall with reflective fabric to help cover and protect the body, 20 safety dust nose mask, 20 safety pairs of hand gloves and 25 pairs of safety boots.

The materials were donated to protect the workers of the ministry while carrying out their duties.

Speaking while handing over the award, Governor Umahi urged Corps members in the state to be creative, dedicated and hardworking during the service .

He said the state government decided to honor the corps member because he painstakingly carried out various life touching Community development projects during the pandemic lockdown.

“While his mates were at home he was busy working, contributing his quota to the development of the people and the state”.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Charles Akpuenika, the Governor enjoined serving Corps members to emulate Mr Caleb while emphasising that the state government rewards hard work and excellence.

In her remark, the state coordinator, Mrs Mercy Bamai appreciated the state government for seeing the need to reward outstanding corpse members.

She noted that such gesture will encourage others to put in their best efforts.

She added that from camp, corps members are encouraged to identify the felt needs of the people in other to touch lives.