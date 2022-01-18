Ebonyi: Schools, banks, businesses deserted over IPOB sit-at-home order

Following the Sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), business activities were shot down in Ebonyi state.

The order was given to protest the appearance of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,by Nigerian government on Tuesday.

But Ebonyi state which in the past witnessed low compliance with order, had high compliance.

As at 9:45am when Blueprint visited some major areas in the state, such as Waterworks road, Ogoja road, Afikpo road were financial institutions are situated, none of the banks were in operation. Customers were rather seen making use of the Automated Mobile machine (ATM).

Fuel stations were also under lock and key, and schools were shot down.

At Aguogboriga layout axis where Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo, FUNAI Foundation is located, students as at 11:50am were seen working home as lecturer were not in school to attend to them.

A student, Chiamaka Okeke said, “we went to school because we had a lecture scheduled for today but our lecturer did not come neither did we see any other lecturer in school”.

Market places were not left behind as well. At the international market, major business dealers did not open.