Ebonyi set to host 2018 SE/SS pre-season tournament

Ebonyi state is set to host the 2018 edition of the South-East/South-South pre-season tournament. The tournament which will feature top football clubs from the region is aimed at preparing them for the 2018/2019 season which is expected to commence on 14th November.

This year’s tournament hosted by Cynosure FC Abakaliki in conjunction with the Ebonyi State Ministry of youth and Sports will have top clubs like Abia Warriors of Umuahia, FC Ifeanyi Ubah of Nnewi, Heartland FC of Owerri, Rivers United of Port Harcourt in attentance.

Others are Rangers international FC of Enugu, Akwa United of Ụyọ etc

The competition which is slated to take place from 4th November to 8th November 2018 will take place at the newly refurbished Pa Oruta Ngele Stadium Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The first edition of the tournament took place last year at FC Ifeanyi Ubah Township Stadium Nnewi with the host team, FC Ifeanyi Ubah emerging champions after beating Rivers United 3-1 in the finals.

Chairman of Cynosure FC, Prince Chidiebere told journalists in Abakaliki, that all is set for the tournament.

He also commended the State Government for partnering with the club to host this year’s edition of the tournament.

Similarly, he promised visiting teams of adequate security and hospitality from the government and people of the State.

