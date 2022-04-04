Ebonyi set to host Osinbajo, Zainab, 36 commissioners of finance 

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Sunday said the state will play host to Nigeria’s financial year programme from April 5 – 8, 2022.

Umahi explained that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and the 36 Commissioners of Finance from the different states of the country alongside their permanent Secretaries among others.

The governor, who disclosed this during a church thanksgiving at the new Government House chapel, Centenary City, Abakaliki further said the vice president will commission about 7 projects already completed in the state.

He said, “We are doing everything to complete all the ongoing projects before we leave office, I’m confident that the airport will be completed before the end of May to the extent that it will become functional and the next level of work is to perfect the airport to make the best in this country.

“This week is going to be a very busy week, the financial year of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is holding in Ebonyi state this week from 5th to 8th, it is a very big programme, the 36 state financial commissioners will be here, 36 permanent secretaries of finance will be here, Minister of Finance will be here, the Vice President, CAN chairman of Nigeria and the chaplain of Aso rock. So we lined 7 projects for the vice president to commission.

“On the issue of employment, the labour congress will have to make a decision because I won’t make a promise that I will never fulfill. Allocations are going down on monthly basis, they will have to decide in the spirit of love; do we employ more people or take money to improve your welfare?”