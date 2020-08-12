Ebonyi traditional rulers partner UNICEF to end FGM

Traditional rulers from the five communities of Ivo local government area of Ebonyi state Tuesday, pledged to carry on the fight against the harmful practice melted on women and girls in their localities.

They promised to convince their people to end Female Genital Mutilation.

The Communities made up of Ihier, Umuihe, Okue, Akaeze and Ishiagu made the pledge during an advocacy dialogue with traditional rulers to seek their collaboration to end FGM in their localities.

Presenting a paper on the impact of culture on individual wellbeing, the state Director of NOA, Dr. Emma Abah said that the essence of the dialogue was to x-ray the health implications of some harmful practices against the Girl-child and provide ways of securing their overall well-being stressed the need for all hands must be on deck towards the elimination of FGM/C in the state.

“Harmful cultural practices violate Human rights and negatively affect physical, mental, spiritual and well being of the individual. This practices include inscription of tribal marks, widow inheritance, early marriage, preference for sons over daughters, forced marriage, nutritional taboos focusing on pregnant women, girl and infant, among others.

“Factors reinforcing culture and tradition are ignorance, lack of information, traditional myths, tradition of silence, religious misinterpretation, social pressure, gender inequality, fear of being cast out, Community enforcement mechanism.

“FGM/C leads to VVF, transmission of diseases, infection, low self esteem, prolonged labour, infection, uncontrollably bleeding that may lead to death, among others.”

Also, Mr. Victor Atuchukwu, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF, Enugu Field Office who expressed delight for being part of the programme explained that the practice of FGM was an act of violence against children in the state.

Represented by Mr. Benjamin Mbakwem, End FGM Consultant for Imo, Ebonyi states, Atuchukwu called on traditional rulers and members of the 5 Communities to stop any cultural practice with health implications on the people of their localities.

“Any cultural practice that poses risk to our health, we should stop it. As traditional rulers, we need to denounce the practice by ourselves and not Government telling us to do so. We need to go back to our people to make them realize how wrong the practice is and how we can work with them to eradicate this harmful practice.”

