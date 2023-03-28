Ebonyi: Tribunal orders INEC to allow PDP, APGA inspect materials 

Ebonyi state Election Petitions Tribunal Tuesday granted leave to Mr Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and Bernard Odoh of the All Progressive Grand Alliance(APGA) to inspect documents used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the March 18 governorship election.

The permission was sequel to two separate exparte applications filed by Odii and Odoh, who came second and third respectively in the governorship election won by Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

