Ebonyi: Umahi presents 2022 budget estimate of N145bn

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Wednesday presented 2022 Appropriation Bill of N145,410,597.49 to House of Assembly.

The governor tagged the budget:“Budget of Latter Rain”.

Umahi stated that the state’s major revenue to finance the budget would come from the federal allocation while other revenues are expected to come from other revenue heads.

He said 2022 estimates represents an increase of 46.65% over the revised budget of N99.157.171.65.

He stated further that the increase was due to the carryover of a large part of the expected receipts in the 2021 fiscal year to the next fiscal year.



Noting the carryovers to be the Federal Government of Nigeria’s bridging finance of N18.225bn which according to him was given to each of the 37 states in the country.

“We expect N4.315bn from TETFund for our tertiary institutions, UBEB growth of over N1.2bn, SFTAS of N16.727bn and Domestic Loan of N7bn”, Umahi told the lawmakers.

The governor added that the proposed capital expenditure of the budget is N89.763.717.205 representing 61.73percent while recurrent expenditure is proposed to be N55.646.880.517.69 or 38 27 percent of the total budget.

“This proportion of 61 73peecent of capital to 38.27 percent recurrent is structured bearing in mind our determination to deepen our capital projects development, especially the completion of ongoing projects”, he said.

A breakdown shows that education, works and infrastructural development for concession ministries got the highest chunk of the budget.

Ministry of Education is to get the sum of N24,397,399, 015.78 covering 16.78 percent of the budget.

While the Ministry of Infrastructural Development for Concession get’s N17, 498,56,922.44 covering 12.03percent and the Ministry of Works and Transport is projected to get N24, 335, 057, 558.09 which is 16.74 percent of the budget.

The Ministry of Agriculture was billed to get N3,425,238,354.88 which is 2.38 percent of the 2022 budget sum.

Umahi noted that the state government has profiled 200 youth and women from each local government area to access the N3bn #Endsars empowerment programme from January, 2022.