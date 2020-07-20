Ebonyi: Umahi signs revised 2020 budget into law



Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, Monday, signed a revised budget of N132.00 billion into law. This was against the initial N178.14 billion estimated for 2020.

The program which was done at the eccuminical center, in the capital city of Ebonyi state had the presence of the governor took part virtually.

Umahi said coronavirus affected the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state.

He said, “This budget is a new innovation, and we got it right even though it was so difficult.I became very happy because the budget and the implementation are like a man dancing naked before the public.



“Whatever you seek to know about the Ebonyi state budget just go to the website from today, you will see it. Every quarter, we will also upload all the income and expenditures.

“The budget has been reduced from 178.14 bn to 132.00bn, that is a deduction of about 25, 26%. These deductions came because of the realities of the time.



“We envisaged the 2020 to have a GDP growth of 2.93 percent but the Covid-19 has converted everything. So we are expecting the economy to shirink. Ebonyi people must know and understand that it is no longer business as usual. We are expecting a shirinkage of GDP levels to -4.42 %. And the Nation is expected to rise from our projection of 11% to 14.13%.

Umahi however stated that the state has so far received the sum of N277 million as Covid-19 support.