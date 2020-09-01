Ebonyi: Umahi swears- in council chairmen

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, Tuesday sworn-in the newly elected 13 local government council chairmen.

While swearing – in the new council bosses at the Ecuminical center, Abakaliki, the governor advised them to deliver democracy dividends to the people.

He noted that sharing of money meant for the development of the local governments will not be their legacies but the projects they were able to put in place in their various local governments.

The new council bosses were elected Saturday during the chairmanship and councillorship elections in the state.

Speaking at the event, Umahi said only E-voting will end bloodletting and other criminalities in the electoral system and ensure healing in the country.

He said: “There is a context, context of bring the money let us share and context of development. But the truth is that there is no amount of money that is shared that will become your legacies. It is those projects; it is those lives you have impacted upon positively that will count for you today and tomorrow.

“Do not fail to work for the people, when you work for the people, you are working for God and there is no one that fights you when your heart is on God that will succeed.

“It is important that whoever that wants to contest election is allowed to contest election. Nobody is going to beg anybody not to contest election again in Ebonyi state.

“We are advocating for e-voting both in our party and to show example to INEC. I believe that when e-voting comes to be, every leader will face the people and we will begin to realise that power belongs to God and God manifest himself through the people and that is when the process of healing will begin in our country.”