Ebonyi varsity begins production of dialyzer, oxygen plants

King David Medical Science University (KDMSU) Uburu, a newly established institution by Ebonyi state government, has commenced production of dialyzer and oxygen plants for treatment of patients suffering from kidney and liver ailments.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Jesse Uneke, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the university premises.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state had few months ago handed the world class university built with state-of-the-art facilities to Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) to manage.

However, Uneke during the briefing said a University Teaching Hospital has also been built in the health institution, and emphasised that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 17 departments for the school with students getting registered while its maiden matriculation comes up 2nd of December.

“Just recently, we have also started building oxygen production plant and the idea of the production plant is to supply oxygen not just to hospitals but even to schools where they use it for practical and other things and then agricultural establishments where they use oxygen.

“A very special factory which is one of its kind in West Africa is the dialyzer production plant. We have the dialyzer production plant that is being constructed and that dialyzer production plant will be the first in West Africa.

“In dialysis, there is a special kind of consumable, we call it dialyzer that are being used and they are very expensive because anybody that is on dialysis will need that being used several times over and over again over a long period of time until the person is able to get kidney transplant. So, we are going to be producing it here.

“These dialyzer factory and our dialysis unit where we do the liver and kidney transplantation, they are constructed by a Switzerland company. We were able to get in touch with them and work is going on. The dialysis clinic will be finished between December and January and then the dialyzer plant will be completed around middle of next year,” he said.