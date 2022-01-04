Ebonyi village donates 58.32 land for ICT varsity

Offumerekpe village in Agbaja community of Izzi local government area of Ebonyi state, Monday, donated 58.32 hectares of land to the state government for the establishment of the University of Science and Technology.

The people according to a statement released by the media aide to Governor David Umahi, Francis Nwaze signed a document to that effect as championed by the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ogbonna Nwifuru alongside traditional leaders of the villages.

The donation Nwaze said was in conformity with the dreams of Governor Umahi to strengthen the state’s educational sector and create employment opportunities for the state.

The statement reads: “To further strengthen the Ebonyi state educational sector, empowerment, employment, and the overall development of the State, the Governor, Engr. David Umahi, conceived the Ebonyi State University of ICT, Science, and Technology. Without delays, he immediately submitted the bill for the establishment of the university in Izzi Land which was passed into law by the State House of Assembly and was assented to by the governor on December 23, 2021.

The letter read in parts: “Following these magnificent strides by your Government and uncommon love for our people, we the stakeholders and the entire people of Offerekpe Agbaja in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, wish to officially hand over to Ebonyi State Government, a 58.32 hectares of land for the siting of the above-

mentioned university.

“It is our firm resolution that in all your policies and plans for Ebonyi state, we

will always come first in obeying your directives, in the promise that this giant

institution to be built in our village will be taken good care of, in all ramifications.

The statement quoted Umahi to have assured them of his commitment to ensure that the university is deployed in his administration.”

