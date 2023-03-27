Ebonyi women protest kidnapping, killing of relatives in Ishiagu

Women in Ishiagu community of Ivo local government area of Ebonyi state Saturday protested alleged killings and kidnapping of relatives by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The protest which caused chaos in the community was said to have lingered for about four days and resulted to vandalisation of the palace of the monarch of Ishiagu kingdom, Eze Moses Ngele.

Also affected was the compound of the council chairman, Emmanuel Aja.

Hoodlums allegedly hijacked the protest.

Blueprint also gathered that house, car and other valuable properties of the Ivo LGA chairman Aja, were vandalised by the rampaging protesters.

It was gathered that they barricaded Amaeze road and other entrances to the community, demanding that the government of Ebonyi state and security agencies, should arrest and prosecute the killers and kidnapers of their relatives that had persisted for a long time.

A source from the area who spoke to our reporter in confidence said: “Women of Ishiagu community staged protest since early hours of yesterday, and till this present time, it is still ongoing.

“They are protesting on the incessant killings and kidnapping along Amaeze Road by unknown gunmen. As I speak with you, there’s total breakdown of laws and order.”

