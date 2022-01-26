Ebubeagu: Ebonyi group condemns incessant killings, wants Umahi to intervene

A social cultural group, Oganihu Ebonyi, has condemned the incessant killing of innocent residents by Ebubeagu operatives in Ebonyi state, urging the state government to intervene in stemming the tide. In a statement on Wednesday, jointly signed by Dr Laz Ude Eze (Convener),Dr Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh (Co-convener) and Mr Ani, Nwachukwu Agwu (Director of Research and Strategy), the group urged the state government to uphold the tenets of democracy by accommodating opposing views, instead of unleashing Ebubeagu on innocent residents for criticizing the state government, especially on social media.





The statement reads: “We have noted with dismay and disappointment the deterioration of the security situation and rising political tension in our beloved state, Ebonyi. Specifically, we condemn the gruesome killings in Ikwo, Akpoha and Akaeze; as well as abductions, torture and detention of citizens over social media posts.

“We note that two of our members, Darlington Onwe and Engr. Solomon Ukpai are victims of these attacks and harassment, allegedly by agents working for Ebonyi State Government. While Mr Onwe is standing banishment, through calculated threats to his life, for demanding accountability on the disbursement of Ebonyi State EndSARS Youth Fund; Engr. Ukpai wasn’t so lucky.







“The story of how Ukpai was abducted from his house at midnight by operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit, is known to the public. Ukpai was tortured for 3 days, filmed while naked, detained for 9 days and forced to sign an “apology letter” prepared by his attackers. He was framed for “insulting the governor on social media.

“We have also taken note of various media reports which indicate an upsurge in alleged human rights abuses, torture and extra-judicial killings in the state. The recent beheading of an operative of Ebubeagu in Ekpelu, Ikwo Local Government Area (LGA) and violent protests in Akaeze, Ivo LGA are all unfortunate incidents. We, therefore, condemn these killings and violence in the strongest terms.”



The group added: “Another dangerous trend in the state is declaring citizens who are not facing criminal charges ‘wanted’. Rather than criminalising dissenting views on state policies, those who proffer alternative thoughts on public policy should be applauded and encouraged because in the multitude of counsellors lies safety and wisdom. We affirm that tolerance for political opposition in a multi-party system is a democratic standard.

“Since Governor David Umahi has condemned the barbaric killings [commendable as it is], we urge him to take further steps by commissioning a high-level investigation into the executions with the aim of bringing justice to the deceased and their loved ones. We assert that reviewing the Standard Operating Procedure of Ebubeagu is a necessity and should be treated with expediency to avert further breakdown of law, peace and order in the state.

“Following these incidents, we shall expedite action on the Ebonyi State Security Tracker Project (ESSTP) which collates and documents cases of violent deaths and political violence in the state. We are holding conversations with our multiple-stakeholder audience in preparation for the 2022 edition of the report. We shall be constructively engaging state actors with the report for the purpose of deepening understandings of the ecology of crimes in the state and also for policy advocacy and influencing.

“Finally, we urge all actors (state and non-state) to prioritise public peace as they go about their legal and constitutionally-protected businesses. God bless Ebonyi State. God bless Nigeria.”