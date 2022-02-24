Ebuehi to miss Super Eagles World Cup playoffs cracker vs Ghana

Super Eagles train inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja

Super Eagles and Venezia defender Tyronne Ebuehi has been ruled out of next month’s 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana after he suffered a hamstring injury in his team’s draw with Genoa.

Ebuehi was introduced to the Serie A clash only for him to be changed after he suffered the injury on his left thigh after half an hour of action.

He was a last-minute addition to the Super Eagles squad to the recent AFCON in Cameroon.

The versatile defender has battled injuries for the past few years.

He suffered a long-term injury that plagued his time at Portuguese giants Benfica.