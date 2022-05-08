Echoes from workers day rallly in Kwara 

In this piece UMAR BAYO ABDULWAHAB captured workers mood at this year’s workers day really held in Ilorin.

Lamentations

Ordinarily, one would have thought that the 2022 workers day rallly in Kwara state would be an occasion for workers in the state to rejoice and praise the state goverrnor, Mallam AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq over the implication of N3O,000 minimum wage at a scale agreed upon by the organised labour and the state government following consequential adjustment table.But contrary to this expectation, the organised labour sang a different song. Judging from development that day, Blueprint can authoritatively says that it was another day of lamentation over what they discribed as atronimical increase of food items and other essential commodities as the adverse effects have brought untold hardship to the masses.They also regretted that the persistent insecurity in the country had also dealt a heavy blow on the leadership of the organised labour in the state with the killing of the state chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC ) comrade Akinwumi Ishooa in the recent Kaduna train attack.The organised labour also expressed worry over the state of the nation’s economy, which it believed, called for concern of every Nigerian.

Chiarman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kwara state, who also doubles as the deputy national president of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Comrade Issa Aliyu Ore, expressed the workers worries at the occasion commemorating the 2022 workers’ day celebration held at the state Metropolitan Square, Asa-Dam Road, Ilorin, the state capital.At the event where the state Head of Service, Mrs Modupe Susan Oluwole stood in for governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the NLC chairman observed that the hike in food stuff in the markets had rendered futile the value of N30,000 minimum wage for workers.He therefore urged the government to take swift action with a view to cushioning the effects of the high cost of food on the working populace.

Insecurity

Ore bemoaned the spate of insecurity across the country, appealing to all citizens to unite and tackle it headlong.He added, “The high rate of insecurity that is bedeviling our nation is another issue that calls for serious concern of us all irrespective of religious or ethnic group. We all need to come together to find lasting solution(s) to the insecurity problem bedeviling our country.“We encourage the masses to be vigilant and always report any suspicious movement to the security agents and as well continue in their prayers for the betterment of this nation, because if we believe in our prayers, the Almighty God will hear and come to our aid, especially this year that both Muslim and Christian Lent/Fasting runs concurrently.”

Kaduna train attack

Recalling the recent attack on Abuja-Kaduna bound train that claimed the life of the state chairman of the state chapter of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Akinsola Akinwumi, Ore urged the state government to give automatic employment to the wife of the late union leader so as to sustain the livelihood of the family left behind.

Financial autonomy for LGs

At the event, the NLC chairman expressed concern over non-passage of bill on financial autonomy for judiciary in the state.Similarly, he pleaded with the state government to grant autonomy to local government administration to aid development at grassroots level and as well decentralise payment of local government salaries to make the treasury staff at the third tier of government function effectively.Minimum wage for judiciary workers

Ore bemoaned non-implementation of N30,000 minimum wage/consequential adjustments to judicial staff, workers in state government owned tertiary institutions and adjustment of pension for retirees in the state and local government to keep abreast with their serving workers in the state and local government.

Workers must complement gov’t efforts- Gov AbdulRazaq

Governor AbdulRazaq, at the occasion, admitted that the country is confronted with a number of challenges, particularly the dwindling economy due to what he referred to as free fall of the nation’s currency and the downturn of oil revenue.He however challenged the workers to develop the human resources in order to meet modern standard, build a self-reliant economy and initiate innovative ideas to complement the efforts of the government.AbdulRazaq, who commended workers for their maturity and understanding, assured that his administration would always treat labour related matters without delay and with utmost fairness.“To move forward, it is imperative for individuals, organisations and government agencies to get ready to face the challenges: to change our ways of doing things for positive result, develop the human resources to meet modern standard, build a self-reliant economy and come up with innovative ideas to complement the current efforts of the government geared toward redeeming our country’s image and means of sustainability,” he said

