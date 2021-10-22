Ecobank Day 2021: Staff, families to “Walk Against Mental Health Disorder”

All is now set for the various activities to mark this year’s Ecobank Day across 33 African countries where it operates. The Ecobank Day is a flagship annual event, when staff of the pan African bank show commitment and give back to local communities where the bank has operations. This year’s event scheduled for Saturday 23 October will focus on creating awareness on how to check mental health issues and stop the discrimination against victims of mental health. Arrangements have been made for staff, their families, customers and members of the community to engage in health walks across the country, health checks and fitness sessions, amongst others.

Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Ecobank Nigeria, Jide Sipe said this year’s Ecobank Day with the theme: Mental Health – Time to Talk and Act! marks the start of the final year of the three-year campaign to raise awareness and help prevent Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Africa. He noted that the bank will be hosting impactful discussion sessions and mental health empowerment training programs to further raise awareness and help reduce stigma and discrimination in Nigeria.

According to him, apart from marking Ecobank Day with a webinar, which is both virtual and physical, the bank has also lined up various activities to enhance the mental status of various Nigerians.