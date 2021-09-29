Ecobank Nigeria appoints new chairman, directors

The Board of Directors of Ecobank Nigeria has announced the appointment of three non-executive directors: . Mrs. Bola Adesola, Mrs. Titilayo Olujobi and Mrs. Bimbola Wright.

According to the Board, the new Directors have distinguished themselves in their various careers bringing with them a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, their professionalism and integrity, that has earned them international respect.

Mrs. Adesola who has also been appointed as the Chairman of the Board, following the end of tenure of Mr. John Aboh, is a highly respected professional with over thirty-three (33) years of experience in the banking sector. She has commendable leadership qualities and successfully driven expansion initiatives in several banks. Mrs. Adesola retired from Standard Chartered Bank as the Senior Vice- Chairman, Africa. Prior to this role, she was the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer for Standard Chartered Nigeria and West Africa for eight years with oversight over the bank’s West African subsidiaries, including Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Cameroun. Mrs. Adesola was also the Chairperson of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Mauritius and a Director at Standard Chartered, Ghana.

Commenting on her appointment as Director and Chairman of the Board, Mrs. Adesola said; “I am honoured to be appointed as Chairman of the Board of Ecobank Nigeria. I am familiar with the brand and the proud history that is built on strong foundation across the African continent and indeed globally.

Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria said: “The entire staff and Management of Ecobank Nigeria warmly welcome Mrs. Bola Adesola and the other new directors to the Board.