Ecobank Nigeria empowers youths with digital technology training

As part of its youth development initiative, Ecobank Nigeria in partnership with Learntor, a comprehensive Agile Digital Transformational training and consultancy company has provided intensive Digital Technology training for selected youths across the country.

The training focused on developing the capacity of the youths in Agile, Scrum, Data Analytics, Business Analysis, Cyber Security, and Scrum Master Certification.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the beneficiaries to Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), in Lagos, Team lead, Youth Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Olajuwon Abayomi explained that the bank had engaged the services of Learntor, to prepare the youths for future local and international job opportunities.

According to Mr. Abayomi, “these skill sets are for the future, hence, our preference, to ensure that the youths who are offered the scholarship by the bank would be positioned for relevance in the long haul. Ten youths from across different states of the nation were sponsored after emerging successful from an online real time test.

“The training was for a period of

three months and at the end, the awardees undertook the international agile Scrum Master Exam to become Scrum Masters.”

In his comment, Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, said youth empowerment is a strategic policy of Ecobank, stressing that it aligns with the overall long-term vision of building a world class Pan African bank that contributes to the economic and financial integration of the continent.

Akinwuntan, who was represented by Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi noted that “Ecobank Nigeria is committed to support youths by offering them opportunities to upgrade their skills and contribute more to the economic development of the country.

“Supporting capacity building of youths is one of several activities to demonstrate that Ecobank is a youth friendly financial institution. We also seek to empower young people by offering them convenient, affordable, and accessible financial services anytime and anywhere from their mobile phones, which is their primary mode of communication”. He stated.

In her comment, Founder, Learntor, Mercy George-Igbafe lauded Ecobank’s youth development initiatives particularly training and capacity building, stating that the awardees were well trained and equipped with digital skills that earned them international certification.

She called on corporate organizations to emulate Ecobank, stressing that youth empowerment will go a long way to reducing the growing unemployment rate in the country.

One of the beneficiaries of the initiative, Kevin Omofa said the training opened his eyes to several opportunities in the digital world.

Another beneficiary, Adebayo Sotayo, said the training offered him an opportunity to learn new things, meet his mentors and promised to put to good use what he was taught at the training.

Other beneficiaries of the scholarship include Amauche Onyinyechi, Maxwell Ekoh, Fidelis Iheanacho, Abiola Awolowo, Bassey Bassey and Blessing Shelika.