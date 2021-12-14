Ecobank Nigeria unveils Admiralty Way branch with 24-7 Digital experience centre

Ecobank Nigeria has unveiled a state-of-the-art branch and digital experience centre at the heart of the highbrow Admiralty Way in Lekki area of Lagos. Officially opening the branch to the public, Managing Director/Regional Executive of the bank, Patrick Akinwuntan said it is part of the bank’s digital transformation drive to provide seamless world-class banking services to its customers.

He reiterated that the new branch will in addition to providing regular banking services, cater for high end customers through its dedicated Premier Lounge, as well as reach out to the youthful public within and around the Admiralty Way Lekki corridor through the Digital Experience Centre.

“For us as a bank, this new branch is part of our transformation efforts to satisfy our customers. The branch comes with full complement of banking services; 24/7 Digital Experience Centre and Dedicated Premier Lounge,” he stated.

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd. is a subsidiaryof the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group with operations in 33 African countries. It is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals.

