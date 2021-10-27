Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) opens in Lagos

Ecobank Nigeria has concluded arrangement to commission its new head office building, the Ecobank Pan-African Centre (“EPAC”). The ultra-modern edifice situated along Ozumba Mbadiwe Road on the highbrow Victoria Island, Lagos will be commissioned by the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside other dignitaries, including the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou and the African Union Commission Chairperson/CEO, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat.



The Pan African Centre with scintillating ambience to enhance productivity and service delivery, houses smart offices, a restaurant, multipurpose conference hall, gym, creche, parking lot that can accommodate 130 vehicles at a time, experience and game centre and a rooftop terrace, among others. According to the bank, The Pan African Centre stands as a tribute to the vision of Ecobank’s founding fathers in creating a world class Pan-African Banking group, providing excellent financial services across Africa. Today, Ecobank has a larger African footprint (35 countries) than any other bank in the world. The Group also has a licensed operation in Paris (France) and representative offices in Beijing (China), Dubai (United Arab Emirate), and London (United Kingdom).



In his comment, Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director / Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, says EPAC which boasts of state-of-the-art amenities is built to ensure a safe and comfortable working environment for staff and customers in promoting the general growth of the Nigerian economy, adding that the new head office building also has a strong connection and will enhance Lagos State Government’s Smart City Project, to modernize infrastructure within the metropolis.