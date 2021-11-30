Ecobank reiterates commitment to growth of SMEs, others

Ecobank Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well as reaching out to the unbanked population through its agency banking network.

Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan who disclosed this while speaking on the sideline of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) 56th Annual Bankers Dinner in Lagos, added that the bank’s digital services will also support industries that focus on exports such as agriculture and manufacturing in 2022.

He said Ecobank, being a huge player in AfCFTA, is well-positioned to support the various productive sectors of the economy to make greater impact in the country, and also ready to assist in making Nigerian entrepreneurs become Pan African multinationals.

“As Nigerians, we must tell our story; Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and as of today, Africa provides the best investment opportunities globally, we should turn our concerns to opportunities.

“As the country increases its exports, it will improve foreign exchange earnings, widen employment base, further support industries and a more stable Gross Domestic Product (GDP)” he advised.

