Ecobank supports business growth with reward scheme

Ecobank is hoping to see growth in businesses operated by its customers as well as enhance savings culture through its Super Reward Scheme.

Managing Director/Regional Executive of the bank Patrick Akinwuntan further anticipates that the Scheme will deepen savings amongst Nigerians.

Speaking at the presentation of Super Reward grand prize of N1 million cheque to each of the four winners, Akinwuntan reiterated the bank’s commitment to providing convenient banking services; supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); assisting customers to realise their potentials and contributing meaningfully to the growth of Nigerian and African economy.

While congratulating the winners as well as the customers who participated in the rewards programme, he disclosed that the bank is coming out with several other initiatives such as the Lion’s Den, an SME focused television series to air on DSTV which will afford young entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their business potentials that will create new Bill Gates, Dangotes out of Nigeria.

Badero Modupe Olufunmilayo, the winner in Lagos Region, said she was attracted to Ecobank because of its network advantage and excellent service delivery. She promised to be an ambassador of the bank.

On his part, Tsoho Alaye, winner in FCT/Northern Region appreciated the bank’s management for a track record of rewarding customers.

He affirmed that he would continue to do business with the bank and implored every Nigerian who is yet to open an account with the bank to do so to enjoy its seamless service delivery.

Earlier, the Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi congratulated the winners, stating the bank initiated the Super Reward Scheme to appreciate its customers, explaining that it was designed in such a way that new and existing customers participated and won cash prizes.