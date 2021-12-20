Ecological Office requires N3.096trn to execute 2,165 projects.

Permanent Secretary of the Ecological Project Office, Dr Habiba Lawal, said it requires N3.096 trillion to execute 2,165 projects as at Nov. 29, 2021.

She stated this recently during the annual media interactive session organised by the Office in Abuja.

According to her, our challenge remains funding arising from many other agencies drawing from the one per cent of the Federal Government share of ecological fund.

“Due to this funding challenge, it has been difficult to address a huge databank of project requests received from all stakeholders that cut across the six geopolitical zones.

“However, as at today, we have between May 29, 2015 and Nov. 29, 2021 a total of 291 projects awarded, while 253 projects have been completed.

She noted that the number of ongoing projects stands at 38, while 19 new projects are undergoing procurement.

“Notwithstanding, the office remains resolute and committed towards addressing the numerous ecological challenges across the country.

“It is our hope that as funding improves; we will be able to respond to the ecological challenges of many communities,’’ she said.

Lawal said that the office has put some strategies to quicken response and intervention to ecological challenges as such would ensure that every geo-political zone is captured in the approval of projects by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She, however, commended all the stakeholders, contractors, consultants, benefiting communities, institutions, the media and the public for their immense support in ensuring that the projects are implemented.

Responding, Director, Special Duties, Mr David Haruna, said that the office deploys resources to address deserving, critical and urgent ecological problems in the country.

“It is equally important to note that ecological challenges confronting the country are enormous when compared with available resources.

Mr Haruna therefore, implies that multiple strategies and approaches are required in dealing with the challenges.

