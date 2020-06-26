Economic crimes: Magu bags Ghana Lifetime Award for fostering int’l synergy

Ghana’s Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRM&P), Friday, honoured the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, with a prestigious Lifetime Recognition Award for fostering international synergy towards fighting money laundering and other economic and financial crimes.

A press statement by the EFCC Head Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in Abuja, said the institute also inducted the anti-graft agency boss into the institute’s Hall of fame.

He said the Executive Director, West African region of the Institute, Dr. Richards Kpoku-Aquarte, while performing the ceremony alongside the Institute’s Vice-President, Dr. Tom Ohikhere, disclosed that the choice of Magu was arrived following a three- year intensive research on his integrity in public service.

He said the EFCC boss was found to be outstanding hence the conferment of the award on him and his induction into the Hall of Fame.

The spokesperson said while responding, Magu thanked the CIPRM&P delegation for the award and induction into the institute’s Hall of Fame, noting that the award came at the right time when corruption was fiercely fighting back.

He said the commission’s boss assured that the award would go a long way in showing the world that no amount of blackmail would diminish his zeal in the fight against corruption.

“Truth always remains while falsehood vanishes. We follow international best practices to do our work diligently and we have our records intact to prove us right,” he said.

He said Magu also expressed determination to continue to expose and prosecute looters, saying that he would never go back.

“Let me state here that we have put our hands on the plough and we shall not look back. Just as I said yesterday when officials of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) came on a solidarity visit to us, we will not allow looters to continue in their nefarious works.

“We must stop looters and we will stop them. We will not be afraid of danger and swallow the poison of corruption. We will continue the fight and by the grace of Almighty Allah, we will succeed,” Magu declared.