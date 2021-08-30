Economic hardship: Court discharges intra-city bus driver in Osun



A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, Monday, discharged a middle aged man, Adebayo Idowu, who was alleged to have driven without driver licence.



The presiding magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, after the defendant had admitted guilty of the allegations pressed against him by the police, said “because of economic hardship, the defendant Is hereby discharged and acquitted.”



The defendant was arraigned on six count charges bothering on driving without driver licence, driving with expired insurance certificate, driving without hackney permit, among others.



The police prosecutor, Akintunde Joseph, told the court that the defendant parked his mini bus on the road to carry passengers.



However, the Magistrate ordered the defendant to obtain the driver licence and show the clerk of the court, the evidence of payment before his bus will be released.



Magistrate Ayilara also ordered the police to move the bus to the court and release the defendant.