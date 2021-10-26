Economic hardship: Give us more time to relocate, Abakaliki traders beg Umahi

Traders in Abakaliki have begged Ebonyi state Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, to give them more time to relocate to the newly constructed Margaret Umahi International Market, following the notices served them by the state government.

The traders cited economic hardship and the suddenness of the notices as the reason for begging for more time to put their affairs in order as many of them had already paid for rents in their present locations before the notices were served by the state government.

Speaking with Blueprint on Tuesday, a trader in Afikpo Road, Mr Theophilus Nworie, said they have been living in fear of the unknown since the state Commissioner for Capital City and Urban Development, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, came to personally serve them notices for relocation in September.



He said: “Yesterday, there was a paper Governor Umahi’s commissioner, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, served all the shops in Afikpo Road Abakaliki, stating that we should relocate from there and move to the Margaret Umahi International Market. He served the first paper in September and then sent his boys to serve us again yesterday.

“For over two weeks now, we have been unable to sample our goods. We only open, but can’t sample our goods, because of his warning of arrest, especially as we are afraid of losing our goods. It is really affecting our means of livelihood. Even if we are to move to the International market, at least, the Governor should give us time to plan for that, because we have paid our shop rents already. Things are very hard for us at the moment and we can’t afford to pay for the shops at the International market at the moment.



“Onyekachi Nwebonyi is the one that is particularly making things to be difficult for us. Two weeks ago, he came by himself and served us the paper and said we should come to his office for negotiation. Many people have been going and paying money to be allowed to stay. I didn’t go because I might not afford the money he will say I should pay. Yesterday, he sent some people again. He is always moving around. Once he sees any item you sampled, he will carry it.

“Recall that few months ago, Nwebonyi assaulted a helpless food vendor in our plaza, a woman that didn’t do anything to him, but just that he likes exhibiting his overzealousness. He flogged her and poured her food away, warning her not to come out again to sell food. The story trended on social media, putting questions on his character. Only God knows why the state governor didn’t sack him, because he is bringing bad reputation to the state government.

“Having said that, for two weeks now, I haven’t sold anything as a result of the situation of the market, because people don’t know what I am selling. I only open the shop and stay inside, without sampling my products. The business is my only source of income. Yet, I have a family to cater for, including children that I haven’t paid their school fees. The situation is really affecting my life, to be honest.”



He added: “I started my business in Afikpo Road in July 2017. I don’t know how much they are paying at International market, but I am paying N240, 000 per annum in my present shop. Like I said earlier, this relocation notice has affected us badly because we no longer display our goods. People don’t know what we are selling anymore. The notice is not convenient now, because I have paid for my shop rent already, which will expire in September next year.

“Everyone knows that there is economic hardship in the entire country, especially Ebonyi State. So, it is not convenient that after paying such amount of money in my present shop, I will be told to move to the International market, where I will be expected to still pay for a shop there. I prefer my present shop, because I have stayed here for a while and have been able to build a reputation and relationships. Though business is not moving well in the whole Ebonyi state capital, but it is manageable, compared to moving to a new place and starting afresh. Also, businesses are not even moving well at International market, because people there are also complaining of lack of patronage as a result of being new there.

“Therefore, I want to plead with the state government to please let us stay where we are, at least for now. Things are very hard for us and, like I said, it is not economically convenient for me as I have paid the rent of my present shop already and the landlord won’t agree to refund. Moreover, many states also have street businesses, so everyone must not be at the International market.”



Also speaking, a trader who deals on wears, Mrs Philomena Njoku, said roadside markets can co-exist with the International Market as not all traders can rent shops in the new market, adding that they deserve more time to prepare in case the state government decides on their relocation.



She said: “I am among the traders who have shops along Afikpo Road in Abakaliki. We need help to create awareness to our dear Governor to know about the papers served to us by Abakaliki Capital Territory for us to move to International market and also come and see them in their office for bribes. For the past two weeks, officials, especially thugs, have restricted us from sampling our goods and said they will carry any of our goods they find outside and they are doing it.



“I have been doing business here since 2017. We are paying N20, 000 per month, but I don’t know the correct amount paid by those at the International market. The consequence of the activities of the officials is that we can’t sample our goods again, which creates bad market and more hardship to us as traders. Due to the restriction of sampling our goods, the business is very dull now. I don’t really know if business is really moving well at the place they told us to move to.



“It’s not even necessary for us to relocate. I know that in every state of the federation, there are road side shop traders for those who can’t afford shop rents and for other reasons. So, my appeal to the state government is to allow us to stay where we are. Everyone will not move to International market, that is why they have road shops in other states, which is really functioning. However, if the state government wants us to relocate, they should give us more time.”

