Economic recession: FG assures on quality policies to come out strong

The Federal Government has assured to put up quality policies to come out of the Corona Virus Pandemic very strongly against predictions of economic doom.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo said more support would be provided to the manufacturing and other key sectors of the economy to boost their productivity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adebayo gave the assurance in Abuja while giving awards to members of the Emergency Operations Centre of the Committee on Sustainable Production and Delivery of Essential Commodities during COVID-19.

The EOC was responsible in monitoring the live status of transportation and delivery of essential goods during the period of interstate travel ban through which government was able to cut down on the difficulties that was faced by manufacturers, transporters, and distributors of essential commodities.

The minister commended the committee for effectively discharging their mandate, adding that based on feedbacks received during the exercise, it is now imperative that Nigeria has the capacity to produce some of the products it needed.

“For the first time in our nation, we all have to come together to tackle the vulnerability that the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed.

“Therefore, moving forward, our efforts as a response team at the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment has been recognised and we have been mandated to lead the Presidential Task Force responsible to deliver increased capacity in local manufacturing” he said.

Also, the Minister of State for Industry Trade and Investment, Mrs Mariam Katagum said the pandemic had created a consciousness among Nigerians on the need for all stakeholders to look inward in solving the economic challenges.

“From what happened during the pandemic, everyone was either producing a facemask or sanitisers.

“So what stops us after the pandemic to produce anything that we want to produce that we have the talent to do. This covid period has shown us we can achieve whatever we set out to do as a nation.”

The Permanent Secretary, FMITI, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo said that the government would do all it could to ensure that the impact of the pandemic does not cripple the economy.

Chairman of the EOC, Tijani Inuwa, the Manager Engr. Battah Ndirpaya and the Lead, Abimbola Olufore commended the ministry for the support given to the team during the assignment.