Economic transformation to take centre stage at CIBN annual lecture

The present state of Nigeria and Africa’s economy will be the focus of discussions at the 2023 Annual Lecture of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, in Lagos.

The organisation affirmed that there is a strong indication that the economy may be heading towards further economic growth, hence participants will be discussing critical issues that will give further insights into the economic transformation of Africa.

President and Chairman of Council of CIBN, who doubles as the Chief Host of the occasion, Ken Opara, disclosed that the Guest Speaker and President and Chairman Board of Directors, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Professor Benedict Okey Oramah, will facilitate the discussion with the theme Unlocking the Constraints to Africa’s Economic Transformation: Insights into the Power of Capital”.

The CIBN President said “The Annual Lecture is a public enlightenment programme aimed at keeping members of the public constantly abreast of topical economic issues and policies of government at the national and international levels.

