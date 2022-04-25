Economy: Between IMF optimistic and FG’s gloomy pictures

Nigeria’s economy means different things to different people. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees light at the end of a long tunnel despite a catalogue of woes plaguing Africa’s largest economy. The Global lender has therefore upgraded its forecast on Nigeria’s economic growth for 2022 from 2.7 per cent to 3.4 per cent.

IMF predicates its optimistic economic growth for Nigeria on the boom in global oil price triggered by Vladimir Putin’s cruel invasion of Ukraine.

Conversely, the federal government sees gloom everywhere in the economic horizon. Budget deficit for 2022 has surged from N965.42 billion to a record N7.35 trillion due largely to missed revenue targets. The federal government begged a rubber-stamp National Assembly to permit government to chalk up massive loans to balance the tottering budget.

While IMF sees the boom in crude oil price as blessing for Nigeria, the federal government sees a calamitous economic misery behind the phenomenon.

Government’s assessment of the situation is by no means incongruous. The facts on ground point to a catastrophic economic storm gathering in the horizon.

Nigeria has persistently failed to meet the oil reference quota for the 2022 budget. Oil production plummeted to 1.4 million barrels per day (mbd) as against the 1.8mbd target set for the budget. Government blames oil thieves for the massive deficit.

Thieves cart away a minimum of 200, 000 barrels of crude oil daily. Some of the thieves tap crude from well heads before it gets to the pipelines.

Some get it as inauspicious allocations before the remaining is piped to the export terminals. Operators of hundreds of primitive refineries in the creeks of Niger Delta steal their own crude by breaking into pipelines.

The Nigerian Navy chases the thieves with scores of gun boats and war ships. Yet, 200, 000 barrels of crude oil evaporates into thin air daily.

Crude oil theft is so devastating that government is reported to have lost well over $2 billion to it in the first quarter of 2022. That explains why budget deficit is ballooning at a time when the price of crude oil has almost doubled the 2022 budget reference price.

The next reason for government’s pessimistic view of the economy for 2022 is the surging crude oil price itself. Nigeria sheepishly imports all the refined petroleum products it consumes.

That is because unrestrained corruption and administrative ineptitude have crippled the nation’s four refineries.

The plants have not refined even a barrel of crude oil in the last two years, yet government spends hundreds of billions of naira running them annually. The surge in crude oil price is a double edged sword for Nigeria’s battered economy. Fraudulent subsidy bills on petrol imported with depreciating naira will consume 40 per cent of Nigeria’s waning revenue in 2022.

Nigeria consumes 35.4 million liters of petrol daily. Ironically, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Plc, the sole importer of petrol, fraudulently fixes Nigeria’s daily petrol consumption at 65 million liters. That is the rate at which NNPC deducts petrol subsidy and pays the remaining pittance into the federation account.

The National Assembly has consequently approved the president’s request for N4 trillion as petrol subsidy for 2022. Nigeria cannot spend up to N2 trillion on petrol subsidy if it was paying for what is consumed.

Everyone in the federal government knows that the whole of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) cannot consume the amount of petrol that NNPC claims Nigeria alone is consuming.

The governors and members of the National Assembly are all fuming that NNPC is swindling Nigeria. Unfortunately, no one has the guts to challenge the swindler to a legal duel over the phantom consumption figures. Even the opposition party governors cannot dare the swindler perhaps because they all have stinking skeletons in their cupboards. Some of them might have stolen more from their states than what NNPC extorts through petrol subsidy. No one wants the Willie Obiano treatment at the end of his tenure.

Again, the surge in crude oil price which should spur Nigeria’s economy into massive growth as projected by the IMF is rather bleeding the economy mercilessly.

The pump price of diesel stands menacingly at N700 per liter. That again is the consequence of the surge in crude oil price and ultimately the outcome of importing refined petroleum products with a tumbling naira.

The surge in diesel price comes at a time when Nigeria’s economy runs on diesel-powered electricity generating sets. The nation’s public power is on stand-by.

In the last three months power supply has plummeted to an all-time low with some communities getting power for just five hours in a whole day. No one can say precisely why Nigeria cannot generate electricity.

All that consumers get for the eternal darkness enveloping Nigeria, is an endless spate of blame shifting. The power generating companies (GenCos) complain that the federal government’s N1.6 trillion debts on unused electricity wheeled into the national grid in the last seven years has inhibited their ability to boost power generation capacity and pay gas suppliers adequately.

Even with the massive debt on unused electricity, the GenCos have managed to build generating capacity to 12,000 megawatts (mw). They can consequently wheel 7,000mw into the national grid.

However, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the only arm of the power chain fully owned by the federal government, can grudgingly transmit just 4,000mw.

The power distribution companies (DisCos) are in even more decadent state than TCN. The DisCos can only distribute 3,500mw.

That is why the federal government owes N1.6 trillion to the GenCos in dormant power that the TCN and DisCos could not supply to consumers.

Corruption is at the root of Nigeria’s eternal darkness. It has inadvertently permeated the entire segments of the economy. The federal government has spent well over $10 billion on power supply since 2002. The eternal darkness has defied the colossal investment. Egypt, a poorer country with half of Nigeria’s population has raised generation capacity to 59,000mw. Nigeria is only shifting blames.

Vandals contribute immensely to Nigeria’s eternal darkness. Three weeks ago, a power transmission tower collapse in Odukpani, Cross River State and plunged the country into days of darkness as the national grid collapsed from insufficient supply.

The tower was brought down by thieves attacking power infrastructure to take their own share of the national cake. The attack on Nigeria’s economy is multi-faceted. Corruption is perhaps the most dangerous attacker.

The presidential pardon on the two governors jailed for stealing a combined sum of N2.7 billion, has handed corruption a blank cheque. It will loot Nigeria mercilessly.

