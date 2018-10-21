ECOWAS: Buhari heads to Seme border

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit the Seme Border on Tuesday.

Buhari and his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon will be performing the official hand-over of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary of Lagos State, Habib Aruna on Sunday, all necessary arrangements to ensure hitch-free unveiling ceremony had been concluded.

It also noted that President Buhari would be accompanied to the venue by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The President would be received at the Airport by the Governor, while the duo would thereafter proceed to the venue.

“Already, all necessary security and logistic arrangements have been firmed up by the State Government in partnership with relevant federal government agencies.

“To this effect, the Lagos State Government is soliciting the usual support and cooperation of residents throughout the visit,” the statement said.

