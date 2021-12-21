ECOWAS seeks partnership with RMRDC to boost livestock sector

Going by the proposed partnership between the Economic Community of West Africa State (ECOWAS) and the Raw Material and Research Development Council (RMRDC), Nigeria is set to witness a boom in the livestock subsector as plans are underway to set up cottage industries for processing of livestock waste.

The industries are expected to be established in Gombe, Bauchi and Edo state.

Speaking on Monday, during a courtesy call on the Director-General (RMRDC), Prof. Hussaini Doko Ibrahim, the representative of Economic Community of West Africa State (ECOWAS), Dr. Adetoyin jolaosho said, partnership with the Council in the area of value addition and livestock-waste processing was critical to the development of industrial activities around the nation’s abattoirs.

Giving further clarification on the programme ,Dr jolaosho who also is the project leader of ECOWAS-PACBAO project said, “the programme is aimed at upgrading feedlot Breeding, and the meat value chain in Gombe , Bauchi and Edo states of Nigeria targeted at sustaining and improving the earnings of present operatives and providing direct & indirect jobs for youths and women.’’

The project has seven Goals namely: increase in livestock productivity, income for small holder & large scale farmer; Enhancement of economic utilization of animal slaughter by- product as raw materials for production of marketable commodities for youth & women job creation; Technical & material interventions in Abattoirs, slaughter houses, public meat vending

facilities and operations.

On the investment Gaps, he said farmers, butcher & meat vendors will be guided on how to produce business plans & feasibility reports to access funds from financial institutions; Enhancement of marketing through regulations & promotion of e—marketing; Survey & monitoring of intra – and interstate animal movements in order to curtail epidemiological disease transmissions, thereby reducing treatment cost for livestock farmers.

The Project is expected to design and provide standard operating procedures (SOP) in Hausa, Fulfulde, English and pidgin English for all operation in the livestock and meat value chains for easy understanding by farmers , butchers abattoir and animal/meat market operatives.

Earlier in his response, RMRDC Director-General, Prof. Hussaini Doko Ibrahim expressed satisfaction with the proposed partnership stating that it was in line with the mandate Council’s establishing which strives to promote the local sourcing, development and utilization of raw materials.

Prof. Ibrahim reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to collaborate with ECOWAS by providing technical support in line with its mandates. He said the Council’s interest was in the area of promoting the value chain of processed livestock waste in order to create value from livestock waste from the abattoirs.

He said products such as gum, button & livestock feed production will be derived from the project when fully implemented which will in addition create jobs and promote economic sustainability among the teeming youths and women in the country.

