ECOWAS severs ties with Mali, as Goita declares self head of govt

A Malian army officer, Colonel Assimi Goita has declared himself the coup leader who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

“Let me introduce myself, I am Colonel Assimi Goita, chairman of the National Committee for the salvation of the People,” he said after meeting top civil servants.

The colonel had appeared among a group of officers seen on television overnight Tuesday-Wednesday to announce the takeover, but did not speak.

The coupists have called on the public to return to normal life, and warned against acts of “vandalism” and threatened to punish any soldier found guilty of extortion.

But they made no reference to the detained leaders or their whereabouts.

The dramatic events in one of Africa’s most volatile countries began early Tuesday, when rebel officers mutinied at a base near Bamako and headed into the city, where they detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

Hours later, Keita – beset by angry protests over economic stagnation, corruption and a brutal Islamist insurgency — announced his resignation.

The ousted leader said he had been given no other choice but to quit, and sought to avoid bloodshed.

Jubilant crowds had cheered the rebels Tuesday as they arrived the capital Bamako.(AFP)

Meanwhile, the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States will Thursday hold an Extraordinary Summit on the socio-political situation in Mali..

A statement Wednesday from the ECOWAS Commission, titled, 'Heads of State to hold Extraordinary Summit on the socio-political situation in Mali,' said the summit would hold virtually through videoconference.

“The Extra-ordinary Summit was convened following the military coup d’etat in the Republic of Mali.

“ECOWAS has strongly condemned the undemocratic change of government as is against the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

“The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has been mediating in the socio-political crises and has held several mediation and peace missions to Mali,” it said.

Halts ties with Mali

Similarly, the sub-regional body has announced the suspension of Mali with immediate effect.

Besides, the coupists have been denied all kind of legitimacy by the regional body, while also demanding the immediate release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita currently in detention.

In a statement issued in Abuja Wednesday, ECOWAS said the military action would negatively impact the country’s socio-political development.

Also, the regional body also closed all land and air borders, as well as stopped all economical, trade and financial flows and transactions between ECOWAS member states and Mali, and encourages all partners to do the same;

“Following its statement published during the day of August 18th, 2020, reporting on an on-going mutiny within the Malian Armed Forces, ECOWAS has noted with great concern the seizure of power by Malian military Putschists.

“This seizure of power intervenes within a difficult socio-political context. Indeed, ECOWAS recalls that a mediation process has been on-going during the last two months, with a view to find a solution to this crisis. Following this power grab by Malian military Putschists, this is likely to have negative impact on peace and stability in Mali and in the Sub-Region, ECOWAS.

“Utterly condemns the overthrowing of President Ibrahim Boubacar Kéita’s democratically elected Government;

“Categorically denies any kind of legitimacy to the putschists and demands the immediate reinstatement of the constitutional order;

“Reminds the military their accountability for the safety and security of President Ibrahim Boubacar Kéita and officials arrested;

“Demands the immediate release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and of all official arrested;

“Suspends Mali from all ECOWAS decision-making bodies with immediate effect, as per the Additional Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, and this, until effective reinstatement of the constitutional order;

“Decides to close all land and air borders, as well as to stop all economical, trade and financial flows and transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Mali, and encourages all partners to do the same,” the statement said.