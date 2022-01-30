ECOWAS working on regional hamonised organic standard practices

The Head of the ECOWAS Commission, Agriculture Division, in Abuja, Nigeria and Chairman of Regional Steering Committee for Ecological Organic Agriculture Initiative- West Africa, Mr Ernest Aubee, has revealed that the Commission with other stakeholders are working on an Hamonised Organic Standard for the region.

According to Aubee who spoke recently while presenting a lecture on the “Benefits of Hamonised Organic Standard in West Africa said the General Assembly of West Africa Organic Network (WAfrONet) that took place during the 5th West Africa Organic Conference in Ghana recommended the need for an harmonized Organic Standard for PGS activities in West Africa to encourage regional trade and the stablishment of BioWest Africa Fair (regional organic exhibition in West Africa) to enhance visibility of organic agriculture sector in the region and market driven development of the sector.

He said the processes involved in having an harmonized Organic Agriculture standard in West Africa and its benefits for all stakeholders in the region was the subject of thetl ECOWAS led EOA workshop last year.

“This may be the first in the region, and it will lead to improvement of economy in West Africa as a result of trade of organic produce in the region, increase demand for organic agriculture produce, and diversified organic produce and awareness in the region.

He said an harmonized organic standard in West Africa would lead to rapid development of the organic sector and that this will lead to

increase quality control and guaranty system in the organic agricultural sector of West Africa.

On the progress on the process of Harmonized Organic Agriculture Standard in West Africa, Mr Aubee said: “Collation of available PGS organic standards in West Africa and draft of harmonized standard by a committee appointed during the 5th WAOC in Ghana – May to December, 2020, while the first public presentation to stakeholders and review by the GA appointed Constitution Committee was in March 15 – 18, 2021.

“The revision of the 1st draft, based on inputs received during the first public presentation was in May, 2021 and the presentation of update on the process during 6th WAOC November 26, 2021 while the transmission of draft of the harmonized standard and reports to ECOWAS Commission done for further technical and political actions.

“Final version of the ECOWAS-led Harmonized Organic Standard in West Africa is expected to ready in 2022.