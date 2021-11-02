Editors ask security agents to find missing Vanguard journalist

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Monday, asked the security agencies to immediately locate a missing journalist, Mr. Tordue Salem and also to investigate all forms of attacks against journalists with the sole purpose of prosecuting the offenders.

Salem, a journalist with Vanguard Newspapers, who covers the House of Representatives, has been declared missing in the past few weeks.

The NGE’s President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uuwgiaren in a statement issued to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against journalists, called on the government at all levels to make deliberate and sustained efforts to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to perform their work freely.

The editors also reminded the government that attacks on journalists have a destructive effect on dissemination of information and helpful debate in a democratic space.

They expressed concern over the way journalists are increasingly subjected to all forms of threats, including kidnapping, torture, physical attacks and other forms of harassments.