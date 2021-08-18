Edo: 12 clubs to participate in Edo gov’s wife female football tournament



As part of efforts aimed at encouraging women football in Nigeria, Betsy Obaseki, Wife of Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has unfolded plan to organise the maiden edition of Women Football Tournament in the State.



A statement from the Head, Media & Communication Committee, Comrade Ebomhiana Musa, said 12 clubs have been invited from across the country to participate in the maiden edition of the tournament.



Musa disclosed that the tournament is “the pet project of Edo State First Lady, and it’s aimed at pulling out adult females from the streets, especially those who show talents for football”.

He stated that the football event tagged “Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament” will also amongst others, encourage women football in Nigeria and prepare the various clubs to put them in top shape for the take off of the new league season.

According to Musa, “the tournament will hold in the ancient city of Benin from September 26 to October 3, 2021”.