Edo: 2 policemen die in Ize-Iyamu convoy crash



Two persons were feared dead Monday in a road accident involving the convoy of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19, 2020 governorship poll.

Blueprint gathered that fatalities in the accident were two policemen attached to the campaign entourage.

A truck was said to have ran into the travelling campaign entourage which included chieftains of the APC.

The tragedy reportedly occurred before Oluku junction along the Benin-Akure road, Ovia North East local government area of the state.

The entourage were heading to Usen in Ovia North East local government for its candidate campaign when the crash occurred.

Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki confirmed the accident in a statement.

Mayaki stated that “Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has therefore called off his rally at Usen, following a road crash.”



He said APC candidate suspended the scheduled event to honour the dead. Mayaki expressed Ize-Iyamu’s condolence to the families of the victims, adding that “they are not alone in their grief” He assured that the campaign would do everything within its powers to ameliorate their grief.



The statement called on everyone to pray for the soul of dead, and against the recurrence of such tragedies.

