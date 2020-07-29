Edo 2020: Obaseki’s campaign director, 2 others resign

The Director, Obaseki/Shaibu Movement and a member of the Edo state Waste Management Board, Mr Patrick Iyoha, has resigned his appointment over irreconcilable political differences with the governor.

Iyoha, in a letter dated July 28, and addressed to Governor Godwin Obaseki, said that his resignation was with immediate effect and due to personal reason.

Before this latest resignation, two members, including Mr Gabriel Oiboh, chairman, State Post Primary Education Board, had equally forwarded their letters of resignation to the governor.

Both Mr Oiboh and the first member of the board to resign, Mr Osanyemwere Osawe, had in a letter dated July 28, said that their resignations followed pressure piled on them by the governor to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Earlier, three commissioners of the Edo state Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission had on Monday reigned their appointments.

The commisioners — Osamwonyi Atu, Emmanuel Odigie and Rilwanu Oshiomhole — represented Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts.

Similarly, seven councilors including Obaseki’s ward four representatives in Oredo Local Government Area, where Obaseki hails from, had publicly denounced Obaseki and pledged their loyalty to APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.