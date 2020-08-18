Edo 2020 Poll: Envisaging a keen contest



It is no longer news that the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, will both slug it out once again in the September 19, election. This time in the opposite direction, the Governor is the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party while Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Party.

Few days ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission published names of the 14 political parties fielding candidates for the Edo State governorship election. Other parties that beat INEC nomination deadline include: Action Alliance, (AA); African Democratic Congress (ADC), African Democratic Party (ADP) All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA); Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) National Rescue Movement (NRM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressive Party (YPP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). There are twelve prominent men and two high-flying women in this luxurious contest. However, the final list of duly nominated candidates is expected to be published shortly before the election because there are candidates who will withdraw as well as candidates who will be substituted by their political parties.



Be that as it may, the people of Edo have plethora of choices to pick from, the incumbent are determined to retain the seat of power meanwhile the Apc candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is unwavering to clinch the Governors seat this time.

So naturally, both parties are furiously trying to game the system. Each is trying to make sure its votes are as concentrated as possible. At the moment, campaign have started ,according to a release by special Adviser on Media and Communications and Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, campaign has begun at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium , Benin City in accordance with the National Centre for Disease Control- NCDC.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie-Iyamu pledged to ensure that his campaign remains issues-based and peaceful. Saying that, Edo people at this stage know what serves their best interest and should use their interest to vote wisely. We would advocate for peace as many of the aspirants are our children. Elections should not be seen as a do-or-die affair, we appreciate the democratic process; Edo State is a civilized state.



It is as sure as 99 precede 100 that the resignation of some commissioners in Mr. Obasekis cabinet is not unconnected with politics in the ancient city. .The Edo Polls will continue to gain more attention as election draws nearer.

The tension to build up to the primary elections has come and gone but the intensity of the governorship election is a different ball game. The cold war between the former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole and the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki is loudly brewing on another level. Both personalities were together in the last Governorship election but come September 19, a dice is cast and what comes out will ultimately determine which party will win in the General election in the 2023 General Election in the state.

It is so sad that that most people are not discussing about the candidates philosophy , few people are taking up the candidates on employment, innovation, inflation, social infrastructural, information technology , some are waiting for Ghana-must-go to roll in like ocean waves before deciding who to vote for; A system that is explicitly designed to favor the minority.

Who wins the Edo election come September,2020?

To be honest, it is so difficult to predict for the two evenly matched candidates but in politics, a lot of other things might happen at the same time that will render the experts prediction defective. The candidates are all trying to get slices of that pie, and whoever gets the biggest slices wins. And what part makes up this pie in Edo? Your guess is as good as mine.



Most stakeholders are riding like an imp, twist and turns, plots and counterplots, shows of loyalty and betrayal but the truth is both parties supporters should sue for peace so that they can prevent a tsunami of violence come September 19. Governor Godwin Obaseki has gone out on a limb; whether he will pluck another fruit for additional four years is entirely left for the people of Edo State to decide. Now that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released names of candidates jostling for the Governorship position, let the voters dissect all their manifestoes and comb their antecedent and pick a candidate of their choice.





Olusanya Anjorin contributes this piece from Lagos.

He is an Inspirational Speaker, Columnist and Entrepreneur

