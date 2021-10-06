Edo 2024: I ‘ve no gov’shp ambition, Senator Ordia warns rumour mongers



Senator representing Edo Central senatorial district, Clifford Ordia, has denied reports that he is nursing plans to contest for the governorship election of Edo state in 2024, barely one year into the second term four-year tenure of Governor Godwin Obaseki.



An online newspaper, had erronously reported that Ordia had been tipped to replace Obaseki. The media report had also claimed that the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, may lose out in the power play.



Senator Ordia, in a brief statement made available to newsmen, said some rumour mongers are out to pitch him against the Deputy Governor, who he described as a personal friend and brother.



Ordia said some political forces in the State, who maybe envious of his towering relationship with the Governor Obaseki and Shaibu, are out to sponsor media reports that are factually incorrect.



The Senate Committee chairman on Local and Foreign Debts, urged his supporters and stakeholders in the State, to support the Governor in delivering the dividends of democracy to Edo people.



He said the Governor, despite the meagre resources, has continued to construct roads, build schools, provide quality healthcare and other critical infrastructure in the three senatorial districts of the State.



Ordia said: “That report is totally false. You can’t just sit in your house and cook stories or allow yourself to be sponsored by elements who are out to pitch me against our hard-working Governor. Those who sponsored this report, are ignorant and should not be taken seriously.



“Shaibu is a friend and a brother. Unfortunately, those political distractions have failed. The Governor and his Deputy have not even spent a year into their second term and some people are already promoting the politics of 2024 in the State. We must discourage this.”

