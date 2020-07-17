Edo: 35 parties collapse structures for Obaseki

Ahead of the September 19 governorship poll in Edo state, a coalition of 35 registered and the recently de-registered political parties have joined forces to support the re-election Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The coalition advised its individual governorship candidates “to withdraw and join hands with the governor to consolidate on the growth, development legacies and foundation he has laid in his first tenure.”

The chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Conference of Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Collins Oreruan, who disclosed this at a news conference in Benin City, said, “Under the Governor Obaseki-led government, the state has witnessed businesses and industrial growth.

“We resolved that instead of acting as individual entities, it will be more effective to support the governor as a block with our existing party structures across the state.

“We have seen his (Obaseki) positive economic development, positive industrial revolution, positive comprehensive and qualitative educational programmes and positive agricultural values chains among others.”

Oreruan listed some of the political parties to include Social Democratic party, SDP), United Peoples Party (UPP), Kowa party, Accord Party, Action Democratic Party (ADP), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Party (ADP)and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) amongst others.

The PDP deputy state chairman, Mr. Harrison Omagbon, thanked the members of the CPP for the endorsement of the party’s candidate.