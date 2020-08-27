Edo: Abubakar’s Peace C’ttee to commit Obaseki, Ize Iyamu, others to peace deal

…Says Commission’s ready for elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured the people of Edo state that it is ready for the gubernatorial election holding in the states Saturday September 19.

For the purpose of ensuring peaceful elections, Yakubu said the General Abdulsalami led National Peace Committee will move to Edo state as the election date approaches to commit all the political parties and their candidates to a peace accord.

Chairman of the commission Prof Mahmood Yakubu stated this Thursday at the Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Elections Security (ICCES) in Benin

He said, “We are also in touch with the Office of the National Peace Committee chaired by the respectful former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and there is a plan to sign the peace accord in Benin closer to the election.

“The National Peace Committee engages political parties at the national level but for the first time, given the significance of the election we are conducting in Edo State, the National Committee is coming down to Benin to ensure that all parties and all aspirants are committed to a peaceful process.

He stated that the Edo governorship election is the first major election to be conducted under the policy of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that an both staff and the ICCES has additional responsibility to ensure the conduct of “a free, fair, credible, transparent acceptable, peaceful but also safe election for everyone.”

“This is the first major election that the commission will be conducting in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is additional expectations from you to ensure that we conduct free, fair, credible, transparent acceptable, peaceful but also safe election for everyone. So the idea essentially is to meet with members of the Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security and also meet with our own staff in INEC.

“Tomorrow, I’m going to see all the electoral officers from all the 18 local government areas of the state and I will visit some of the local government offices. The whole purpose is for us to supervise first hand the level of preparations so far for the election.

“Yes we have been receiving reports at the headquarters but we feel it is important for us to come down and see for ourselves what is truly on the ground. From the point of view of the headquarters about planning on the 6th of February this year, the commission released the timetable and schedule of activities for the Edo and Ondo governorship election.

“We gave 7 months notice for the Edo election and 8 months for the Info election and we itemized 14 activities under the timetable and schedule of activities to be carried out on specific days beginning with the publication of notices for election and ending with election day proper . I’m happy to say that so far.

INEC chairman stated his commission had successfully carried out 10 of such activities from the schedule and not one activity has been rescheduled even for a minute.

He noted that the whole exercise will terminate on election day proper while campaigns would end 24 hours to the election as the law stipulates.

“The next activity is end of campaign which by law will happen 24 hours to the election. The campaigns will seize midnight on Thursday before the Saturday of the election and then the last activity is the election day itself. So in terms of readiness, we are ready for this election.”

Yakubu reiterated that the commission had already come out with the policy of conducting elections in the context of COVID-19 pandemic and had also testrun the policy on August 8 using the bye-election in Nasarawa Central State constituency election in Nasarawa state.

“We have been receiving reports the security situation in Edo state. It’s part of what we are going to discuss in this meeting. The environment must be safe for the commission to conduct elections. We are going to take every step to ensure that the environment is conducive to conduct this elections and hence this meeting with the security agencies.”

To underscore the necessity of peace and safety in the forthcoming governorship election the INEC chairman also disclosed that the commission had invited a representative of the presidential task force on COVID-19 as well as that of the General Abdulsalam Abubakar led-National Peace Committee.

Members of the ICCES as well as the representatives of the National Peace Committee and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 expressed their readiness to play their roles during the elections.