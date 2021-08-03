Edo: Anxiety as 17 corps members test positive for COVID-19



Amidst the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, 17 Corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Edo state have reportedly tested positive to the virus.

The corps members are said to be receiving treatment at the isolation ward of Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin City, the state capital.



Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Osagie Ebomwonyi, disclosed this on Monday during governor Godwin Obaseki’s visit to the centre.

Dr. Ebomwonyi said: “the facility (hospital) currently has about 18 patients, out of which 17 are serving corps members”.

According to him, “the confirmed cases are unvaccinated, adding, “We are undertaking studies and analysis to find out if we have the Delta variant in the state.”



Spokesman for the state National Youth Corps Service (NYSC), Benjamin Esan, was yet to respond to calls to his mobile phone at the time of filing this report.

On his part, Governor Obaseki said the state was well-prepared to deal effectively with the Delta variant of COVID-19, noting that though there has been no confirmed case of the deadly variant of the virus in the state.

Obaseki said: “We are beginning to see an increasing number of cases of the Delta variant in the country, this has become worrisome, hence the need to undertake a thorough analysis and study of the situation and use the data and information collected to make decisions on issues.



“One of the decisions to be made is the nature and preparation of facilities to receive patients for treatment in case we find ourselves in a difficult situation.”