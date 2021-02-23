Edo APC backs Obaseki’s move to probe Oshiomhole



The leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Tuesday, dared Governor Godwin Obaseki to carry out his threat to probe the multi-billion naira Benin storm water project, commenced by the Adams Oshiomhole administration.



The party urged the governor to institute the probe and make its findings public “so that the very enlightened and informed Edo people would know the truth of the matter.”

The party made its position known in a statement issued by state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Chris Azebamwan.



Obaseki had on Monday said the #30 billion project was designed not to work for the benefit of Edo people and vowed that his administration will probe the project and recover all the money stolen through it.

Azebamwen said, “the project was jointly handled by the State Environment and Public Utilities- with several commissioners including the present Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie, who was in charge of the Works Ministry.



“While the project was ongoing, Obaseki (as chairman of the Economic Team), regularly accompanied his predecessor (Oshiomhole) to inspect the progress of work.

“This was after he played the key role of sourcing the first N25 billion from the Capital Market through his company, Afrinvest, which reportedly got N1.5billion commission from the deal.



“The commission paid to Afrinvest was for acting as Consultants to the project and drafting the project proposal which, Obaseki as the Head of Economic team presented for approval to the State Executive Council (SEC) and followed it up by shortlisting contractors for the project.”

Related

No tags for this post.